Analysts See $0.14 EPS for Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY); Mig Capital Has Trimmed Copart (CPRT) Position By $12.00 Million

Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 450.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. MGY’s profit would be $36.38M giving it 19.96 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. It closed at $11.18 lastly. It is down 8.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.81% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc decreased Copart Inc (CPRT) stake by 27.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares as Copart Inc (CPRT)’s stock rose 17.45%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 516,000 shares with $31.26M value, down from 716,000 last quarter. Copart Inc now has $17.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 1.40M shares traded or 10.13% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 34.61 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 14,934 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.13% or 140,000 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Nj reported 332,373 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 859,066 shares. 30,200 are owned by Bennicas Associate. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 124 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Jlb And Assocs holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 249,095 shares. Regions invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Bbva Compass Comml Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 72,125 shares. Pinnacle Partners, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,957 shares. Prudential Pcl has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 5,300 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp had 4 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the gas and oil exploration and production business. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It has gas and oil assets in Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. It has a 90.16 P/E ratio.