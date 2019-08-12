Analysts See $0.14 EPS for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC); Shorts at Markel (MKL) Raised By 1.24%

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) had an increase of 1.24% in short interest. MKL’s SI was 229,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.24% from 226,700 shares previously. With 49,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)’s short sellers to cover MKL’s short positions. The SI to Markel Corporation’s float is 1.7%. The stock increased 0.29% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.63. About 33,767 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 13 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. MGIC’s profit would be $6.85 million giving it 15.54 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 17,654 shares traded or 18.67% up from the average. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 8.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD MGIC.TA – REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M

Among 2 analysts covering Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magic Software Enterprises has $11 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 20.69% above currents $8.7 stock price. Magic Software Enterprises had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) rating on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $11 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) rating on Tuesday, March 5. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $10 target.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $425.48 million. The company's Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. It has a 21.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.82 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 21.41 P/E ratio. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Markel Corporation shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 1,294 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory has invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest reported 2,500 shares. Citigroup holds 3,403 shares. Fjarde Ap has 6,496 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 1,484 are held by Schroder Grp. Atlanta Capital L L C reported 290,004 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Com accumulated 863 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 392 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,793 shares stake. Cordasco Networks holds 0.03% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca holds 15,194 shares or 4.56% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com accumulated 228,411 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. On Monday, May 13 Lewis Lemuel E bought $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 100 shares. On Thursday, March 7 Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 200 shares.