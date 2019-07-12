Analysts See $-0.14 EPS for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT); Capital Guardian Trust Company Lowered Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake

Analysts expect Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.28 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Lifetime Brands, Inc.’s analysts see -26.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 3,951 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 16.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 34,794 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 58.90%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 176,955 shares with $89.49 million value, down from 211,749 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $31.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $634.29. About 467,754 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity. 44,502 shares were bought by Centre Partners V – L.P., worth $422,880 on Monday, May 13.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $209.85 million. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 41.45 P/E ratio. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Lifetime Brands, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:LCUT) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold Lifetime Brands, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 25,600 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Llc accumulated 1,703 shares. Polar Asset Ptnrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 241,100 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). 82,800 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Llc. Teton accumulated 190,175 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Petrus Trust Communication Lta has invested 0.87% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Amer Intl Grp stated it has 7,509 shares. Weber Alan W accumulated 65,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 9,508 shares.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Share Price Has Soared 605%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love MercadoLibre (MELI) – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. iQiyi – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 39,340 shares to 193,440 valued at $73.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 26,970 shares and now owns 215,847 shares. Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. MercadoLibre had 21 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 5. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.