Analysts See $-0.14 EPS for KushCo Holdings, Inc. (KSHB); Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone (RST) Shorts Raised By 4.71%

Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) had an increase of 4.71% in short interest. RST’s SI was 995,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.71% from 950,200 shares previously. With 108,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)’s short sellers to cover RST’s short positions. The SI to Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone Inc’s float is 5.62%. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 157,846 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 66.29% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.86% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M

Analysts expect KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to report $-0.14 EPS on July, 11.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 366.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, KushCo Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 189,790 shares traded. KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Rosetta Stone Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 15,336 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bessemer Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 16,698 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 94,557 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 291,274 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 1,538 shares. 227 are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.02% or 23,085 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc owns 336,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0.01% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 38,745 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested in 82,700 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology learning products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $550.01 million. It operates through three divisions: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

