Analysts See $-0.14 EPS for Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM); Mariner Wealth Advisors Increased By $656,524 Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake

Analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report $-0.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Iridium Communications Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 1.06M shares traded or 34.69% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 09/04/2018 – lridium Announces Target Launch Date for the lridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Total Service Rev Growth 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of lridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO TARGETED FOR MAY 19 LAUNCH; 14/05/2018 – Iridium Communications Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 84.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 15,268 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 33,234 shares with $1.44 million value, up from 17,966 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $16.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 3.50 million shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 12.00% above currents $41.07 stock price. Int`l Paper had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 24. Stephens downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $60 target in Monday, June 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $4300 target in Monday, August 26 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Thursday, July 11 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 6.17M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs holds 8,579 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.02% or 69,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Service holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 160,859 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co reported 14,267 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Lpl Finance Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 80,498 were accumulated by Meritage Portfolio Management. Foster & Motley Incorporated accumulated 0.14% or 23,791 shares. Fin Architects Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Fruth invested in 7,738 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt Inc owns 132,120 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.09% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 25,894 shares to 268,319 valued at $55.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 31,865 shares and now owns 65,539 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold Iridium Communications Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 95.29 million shares or 4.65% more from 91.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World stated it has 3.47 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 23,739 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 111,387 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 297,681 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability holds 9,960 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 3,000 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc owns 16,600 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd invested in 420,988 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Amp Invsts Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 10,999 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 142,435 are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity. Rush Parker William bought $90,780 worth of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) on Friday, May 24.

