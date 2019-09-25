Analysts See $-0.14 EPS for Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM); Harsco (HSC)’s Sentiment Is 1

Harsco Corp (HSC) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 102 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 102 decreased and sold stock positions in Harsco Corp. The funds in our database reported: 67.90 million shares, up from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Harsco Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 76 Increased: 65 New Position: 37.

Analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report $-0.14 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Iridium Communications Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 1.71M shares traded or 113.72% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: ‘Rideshare’ Mission Will Deploy 2 Sets of Satellites in 2 Separate Orbits; 09/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 09/04/2018 – lridium Announces Target Launch Date for the lridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 22/05/2018 – Inmarsat faces U.S., Chinese competition in maritime safety; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q Rev $119.1M; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Date for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 09/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. It has a 14.79 P/E ratio. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as makes industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.91M for 13.40 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation for 110,000 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 1.85 million shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.82% invested in the company for 896,182 shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.52% in the stock. Friess Associates Llc, a Wyoming-based fund reported 537,423 shares.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Harsco Signs Three Multi-Year Add-on Contracts With JSW Steel – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Harsco Corporation’s (NYSE:HSC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 721,652 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity. 4,000 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares with value of $90,780 were bought by Rush Parker William.

More notable recent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iridium +5.5% on seven-year Defense contract – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Iridium and Thales Expand Partnership to Deliver Aircraft Connectivity Services – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lars Thrane Makes its Iridium Certus® Debut with the LT-4200 Maritime Satcom System – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Iridium Communications Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 95.29 million shares or 4.65% more from 91.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 9,834 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 759,339 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 93,231 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 100,592 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eqis Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 16,320 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). The New York-based Nikko Asset Americas has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 0.2% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 664,950 shares. Geode Capital Ltd accumulated 1.29M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 171,800 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.4% or 420,988 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 61,480 shares.