Analysts See $0.14 EPS for Clearwater Paper (CLW); Shorts at BTB REAL ESTATE INVT TR TR UNIT CANADA (BTBIF) Raised By 42.86%

Analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 67.44% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. CLW’s profit would be $2.31 million giving it 33.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Clearwater Paper Corporation’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 19,438 shares traded. Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has declined 30.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CLW News: 20/03/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Offers Virtual Chief Information Security Officer to Help Hospitals Stay Ahead of Cyber Threats; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester announces progress on Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act; 24/04/2018 – Dr. Rene Reed Offers GAINSWave® in Clearwater; 05/04/2018 – Centuries-Old Tradition Brings Joy to the Next Generation at the Clearwater Community Volunteers 26th Annual Easter Egg Hunt; 08/05/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.01; 12/04/2018 – April 19th Sees Final Swing Dance for Charity of the Season at Clearwater’s Fort Harrison; 06/03/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE C$0.02; 06/03/2018 – CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC – QTRLY SALES C$174.8 MLN VS C$165.7 MLN; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Names Veteran Strategists to Address, Prioritize Urgency Around Hospitals’ Cybersecurity Management

BTB REAL ESTATE INVT TR TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had an increase of 42.86% in short interest. BTBIF’s SI was 1,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 42.86% from 700 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 0 days are for BTB REAL ESTATE INVT TR TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)’s short sellers to cover BTBIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 300 shares traded. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $311.89 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Products segment makes and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Clearwater Paper Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 3.98% less from 13.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) for 261,505 shares. Citigroup reported 9,816 shares. Whittier Communications, California-based fund reported 21 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 10,599 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 53,702 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Mason Street Advsr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW). D E Shaw owns 0% invested in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) for 21,400 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.01% or 115,180 shares. Sei Company invested in 0% or 10,599 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clearwater Paper had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CLW in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. DA Davidson maintained the shares of CLW in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

