Analysts See $-0.14 EPS for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO); Shorts at Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) Raised By 31.54%

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) had an increase of 31.54% in short interest. MOTS's SI was 515,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.54% from 391,900 shares previously. With 31,600 avg volume, 16 days are for Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)'s short sellers to cover MOTS's short positions. The SI to Motus GI Holdings Inc's float is 8.49%. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 38,337 shares traded. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has declined 10.64% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 53.33% from last quarter's $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Aptose Biosciences Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.665. About 387,069 shares traded. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has declined 39.70% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.13% the S&P500.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. The company has market cap of $147.99 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma.

Among 2 analysts covering Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aptose Biosciences had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets initiated the stock with "Buy" rating in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with "Buy" rating and $8.5 target in Monday, February 25 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with "Buy" rating and $8.5 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aptose Biosciences had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8.5 target in Monday, February 25 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8.5 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. The company has market cap of $59.42 million. The Company’s Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. It currently has negative earnings.