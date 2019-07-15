Analysts See $-0.14 EPS for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO); G-iii Apparel Group LTD. (GIII) Sellers Decreased By 9.7% Their Shorts

G-iii Apparel Group LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) had a decrease of 9.7% in short interest. GIII’s SI was 2.81M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.7% from 3.12 million shares previously. With 367,600 avg volume, 8 days are for G-iii Apparel Group LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s short sellers to cover GIII’s short positions. The SI to G-iii Apparel Group LTD.’s float is 6.21%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 453,285 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 53.33% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.0957 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8657. About 277,502 shares traded. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has declined 39.70% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.13% the S&P500. Some Historical APTO News: 17/05/2018 – Aptose to Present New CG’806 Data at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 16/04/2018 – OHSU and Aptose Present New CG’806 Preclinical Data at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 Aptose Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 16/04/2018 – Aptose Presents New Preclinical Data on CG’806 Pan-FLT3/ Pan-BTK Inhibitor at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12; 07/05/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – CO OWNS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE CG-806 FOR ALL INDICATIONS OUTSIDE OF KOREA AND CHINA – LICENSED TERRITORY; 25/04/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – APTOSE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW INCLUDES SEVEN MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – NEW AT-THE-MARKET FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS ATM THAT EXPIRED IN DECEMBER 2017; 16/04/2018 – Aptose Presents New Preclinical Data on CG’806 Pan-FLT3/ Pan-BTK Inhibitor at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – APTOSE Enters Into US$20 Million Common Share-Purchase Agreement With Aspire Cap Fund LLC

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. The company has market cap of $158.86 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma.

Among 2 analysts covering Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aptose Biosciences had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 22. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8.5 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by H.C. Wainwright.

Among 4 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. G-III Apparel Group had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Needham. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity. GOLDFARB MORRIS also bought $1.03M worth of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shares.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It operates in two divisions, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. It has a 10.17 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

