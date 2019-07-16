Analysts See $0.13 EPS for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM); Argentiere Capital Ag Has Decreased By $608,000 Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 18.75% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. WPM’s profit would be $57.77 million giving it 46.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 1.22M shares traded. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has declined 7.10% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WPM News: 29/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N from Source — Wheaton Precious Metals Corp./; 29/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — Wheaton Precious Metals Corp./; 29/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Files Form 40-F and Technical Report; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Closing of New Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with First Majestic on the San Dimas Mine; 10/05/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q Net $68.1M; 21/03/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.19; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP WPM.TO – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 21/03/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 4Q ADJ. EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS 1Q SILVER PRODUCTION 7.43M OZ; 21/03/2018 – Wheaton Precious Metals 1Q Loss $137.7M

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 12.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock rose 3.80%. The Argentiere Capital Ag holds 29,000 shares with $4.42 million value, down from 33,000 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $23.70B valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 898,228 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.75M for 15.16 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 2,561 shares. Lazard Asset Llc invested in 213,418 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 1,836 shares. Janney Management Lc invested in 55,004 shares. 8.26M were reported by State Street Corporation. Becker Capital Mngmt holds 6,596 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 6,047 shares. Bluestein R H Company accumulated 1.73% or 207,932 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 879 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has 0.19% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Leavell owns 15,354 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.65% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “2018 was a year of shake-ups for DFW’s highest-paid public company CEOs – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold” on Friday, February 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 14. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.74 billion. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. It has a 25.77 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017.