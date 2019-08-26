Analysts See $-0.13 EPS for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP); Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)’s Sentiment Is 1.59

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report $-0.13 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 27.78% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s analysts see -1,400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 95,729 shares traded. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has declined 13.60% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TNP News: 09/03/2018 Tsakos Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 137% to 17 Days; 12/03/2018 – TEN Ltd Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2017 Profits and Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share; 30/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Rev $134.5M; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces New Charter for Product Tanker and Sale of Oldest VLCC

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 54 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 34 cut down and sold positions in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 46.22 million shares, down from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 20 Increased: 30 New Position: 24.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $255.81 million. The firm offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It currently has negative earnings. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

More notable recent Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPDATE — TEN, Ltd Announces Redemption of $50.0 Million 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series D and Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (NYSE:TNP) 6.0% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited PERP PFD SER E declares $0.5781 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 350,274 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $872.96 million. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.