Analysts See $-0.13 EPS for Tellurian Inc. (TELL); Mcdonalds (MCD) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 589 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 611 decreased and sold their stakes in Mcdonalds Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 496.73 million shares, down from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mcdonalds Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 69 to 57 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 566 Increased: 449 New Position: 140.

Hs Management Partners Llc holds 6.46% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation for 1.01 million shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 68,314 shares or 6.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Investors Llc has 5.63% invested in the company for 678,600 shares. The California-based Rbo & Co Llc has invested 5.17% in the stock. First Western Capital Management Co, a California-based fund reported 1,886 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 23.94 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $162.35 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 27.92 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2017, it owned interests in approximately 11,844 net developed and undeveloped acres of natural gas properties in northern Louisiana.

Among 3 analysts covering Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tellurian had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $900 target.