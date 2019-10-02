Analysts See $0.13 EPS for Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR); Stifel Financial Lowered Pulte Group (PHM) Holding

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Pulte Group Inc (PHM) stake by 27.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 14,057 shares as Pulte Group Inc (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 37,712 shares with $1.20 million value, down from 51,769 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc now has $9.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 2.52 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months

Analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report $0.13 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 55.17% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. WTTR’s profit would be $13.81 million giving it 16.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Select Energy Services, Inc.’s analysts see 62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 235,274 shares traded. Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has declined 33.96% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.96% the S&P500. Some Historical WTTR News: 15/05/2018 – Wynnefield Capital Adds Select Energy Services Inc.: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Select Energy Services Announces Executive Addition; 14/05/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SAYS SWYKA SUCCEEDS GARY GILLETTE AS CFO; 04/04/2018 – Select Energy Services at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC WTTR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; RATING OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Select Energy Services Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy; 07/03/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC – QTRLY CLASS A-2-BASIC & DILUTED SHR LOSS $0.18; 14/05/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SERVICES – APPOINTED NICHOLAS SWYKA AS SVP & CFO, SUCCEEDING GARY GILLETTE; 10/05/2018 – SELECT ENERGY SERVICES INC – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS CLASS A-BASIC $ 0.15

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water solutions to the United States unconventional gas and oil industry. The company has market cap of $883.63 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Water Solutions, Accommodations and Rentals, and Wellsite Completion and Construction Services. It has a 39.25 P/E ratio. The Water Solutions segment provides water solutions, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is -4.60% below currents $36.3 stock price. PulteGroup had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Schwerin Boyle Capital has 0.86% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cibc World Mkts reported 0.01% stake. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% or 18,134 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 730,210 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 13,112 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 196,915 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 0.02% or 42,383 shares. Snow Mgmt LP reported 488,274 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Weiss Multi accumulated 103,100 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). D E Shaw And holds 518,071 shares. Amica Mutual holds 8,927 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 594,352 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 283,400 are held by Alberta Investment.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.30 million for 9.86 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.