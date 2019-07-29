Analysts See $0.13 EPS for Ring Energy, Inc. (REI); 1492 Capital Management Decreased Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) Stake By $338,182

Analysts expect Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. REI’s profit would be $8.82M giving it 4.44 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Ring Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -27.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 608,762 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has declined 70.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.71% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) stake by 12.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 13,007 shares as Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF)’s stock declined 11.08%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 91,796 shares with $2.42 million value, down from 104,803 last quarter. Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl now has $1.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 106,748 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online: Senator Hassan: Women deserve medical facts, not falsehoods; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. The company has market cap of $156.64 million. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 10.13 P/E ratio. The firm also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

Analysts await Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SBCF’s profit will be $25.71M for 13.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $393,841 activity. On Thursday, February 7 CROSS CHARLES K JR. sold $136,228 worth of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) or 4,812 shares. 4,414 shares valued at $121,385 were sold by Shaffer Charles M on Thursday, January 31.

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking of Florida had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $29 target in Friday, June 21 report.

