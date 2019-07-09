Analysts See $0.13 EPS for ProAssurance (PRA); Paloma Partners Management Company Trimmed Stanley Black Decker (SWK) Holding By $1.16 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Stanley Black Decker Inc (SWK) stake by 84.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 8,546 shares as Stanley Black Decker Inc (SWK)’s stock rose 0.60%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 1,557 shares with $212,000 value, down from 10,103 last quarter. Stanley Black Decker Inc now has $21.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $144.9. About 527,466 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT

Analysts expect ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 72.92% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. PRA’s profit would be $6.99M giving it 72.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, ProAssurance Corporation’s analysts see 62.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 278,504 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 4.31% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Pro-Assurance Corp (NYSE:PRA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pro-Assurance Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, April 10 with “Market Outperform”. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Underperform”.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate divisions. It has a 30.21 P/E ratio. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ProAssurance Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. Professional Advisory Svcs holds 0.04% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) or 6,248 shares. National Bank Of Mellon holds 718,814 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Division reported 97 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 12,951 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 41,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dean Mgmt invested in 1.81% or 31,170 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 10,204 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 138,268 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hayek Kallen Inv invested in 0.33% or 14,776 shares. D E Shaw And owns 34,717 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 9,862 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 13,517 shares. Millennium Mgmt accumulated 20,980 shares.

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Phillips 66 W I (NYSE:PSX) stake by 16,982 shares to 23,982 valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ford Motor Corp (Call) (NYSE:F) stake by 366,015 shares and now owns 403,200 shares. Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) was raised too.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $71,212 activity. $71,212 worth of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares were sold by Ramirez Jaime A.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $148 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SWK in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America initiated Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 6.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $387.92 million for 14.15 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Haverford Financial invested in 2,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 155,325 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 5,289 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 698,269 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Yorktown Management And Rech holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 3,450 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Royal London Asset stated it has 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Institute For Wealth has 0.1% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 3,474 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,462 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Lc has invested 0.36% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Nordea holds 0% or 7,620 shares in its portfolio.