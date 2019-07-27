Analysts See $-0.13 EPS for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO); TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TG Therapeutics has $20 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 138.74% above currents $7.33 stock price. TG Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. See TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

08/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

Analysts expect Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 9 before the open.After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 16,794 shares traded. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has declined 29.03% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.46% the S&P500.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $466.77 million. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers ; Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s surgical and sports medicine products comprise ReNu for in-office joint and tendon applications; NuCel for bony fusion in the spine and extremities; NuShield and Affinity for surgical applications in targeted soft tissue repairs; and PuraPly AM for the surgical treatment of open wounds.

Among 3 analysts covering Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Organogenesis has $11 highest and $900 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 102.15% above currents $5.11 stock price. Organogenesis had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $665.82 million. It develops TG-1101 , a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $351,750 activity. Shares for $351,750 were bought by WEISS MICHAEL S on Wednesday, June 26.