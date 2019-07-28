Analysts See $-0.13 EPS for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO); Oarsman Capital Trimmed Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) stake by 74.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 20,249 shares as Gilead Sciences (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 6,768 shares with $440,000 value, down from 27,017 last quarter. Gilead Sciences now has $85.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.79 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data

Analysts expect Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 9 before the open.After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 16,794 shares traded. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has declined 29.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.46% the S&P500.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $466.77 million. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers ; Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s surgical and sports medicine products comprise ReNu for in-office joint and tendon applications; NuCel for bony fusion in the spine and extremities; NuShield and Affinity for surgical applications in targeted soft tissue repairs; and PuraPly AM for the surgical treatment of open wounds.

Among 3 analysts covering Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Organogenesis had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) stake by 13,904 shares to 73,542 valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers stake by 19,310 shares and now owns 99,149 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5. BMO Capital Markets initiated Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Sunday, March 17. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies.