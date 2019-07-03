Analysts See $0.13 EPS for Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE); Brookside Capital Management Has Lowered Its Ball (BLL) Stake

Analysts expect Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 40.91% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. NRE’s profit would be $6.54M giving it 31.63 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 156,443 shares traded. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) has risen 21.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NRE News: 29/05/2018 – INDIA’S GUJARAT NRE COKE LTD GJNC.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 1.04 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS 3.30 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – GUJARAT NRE COKE LTD GJNC.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 1.42 BLN RUPEES VS 1.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe Net Asset Value $19.85 a Shr as of Dec 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ NorthStar Realty Europe Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRE); 13/03/2018 NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP QTRLY U.S. GAAP SHR $0.02; 13/03/2018 – NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE – BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE IN 12 MONTHS, UNLESS OTHERWISE EXTENDED BY BOARD; 13/03/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe 4Q EPS 2c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 13/03/2018 – NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $32.5 MLN VS $31.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NorthStar Realty Europe Sells Maastoren Tower, Tallest Office Building in the Netherlands

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 64.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 1.08M shares as Ball Corp (BLL)’s stock rose 13.24%. The Brookside Capital Management Llc holds 590,427 shares with $34.16 million value, down from 1.67 million last quarter. Ball Corp now has $24.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 1.23M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 30/04/2018 – STENPROP CHAIRMAN BALL, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MARAIS TO STEP DOWN; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rumors: Two New Game Modes Could Be Added in the Future; 27/04/2018 – San Francisco’s Art, Tech and Fashion Set Decks Out for SFMOMA Modern Ball; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ball had 11 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BLL in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $60 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BLL in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Friday, April 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 15 report.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ball to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ball’s ‘Let’s Can Hunger!’ Food Drive Eclipses Record, Gathers Nearly 2 Million Meals for Those in Need – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $221.61M for 27.79 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. 91,701 Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares with value of $5.06M were sold by HAYES JOHN A. MORRISON SCOTT C sold $725,018 worth of stock. Fisher Daniel William sold $371,886 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp reported 4,267 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 325,443 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Creative Planning owns 6,015 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.06% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 22.15 million were reported by Blackrock. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 644 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 6,264 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 107,961 shares. 1.32M were reported by Macquarie Ltd. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Cibc Asset accumulated 0.01% or 31,722 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Delta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.26% or 7,060 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.09% or 8,130 shares.