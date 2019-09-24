Analysts See $0.13 EPS for Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML); Shorts at SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (SOHU) Lowered By 14.89%

Analysts expect Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (TSE:KML) to report $0.13 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.65 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. T_KML’s profit would be $15.11M giving it 28.85 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Kinder Morgan Canada Limited’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 226,974 shares traded. Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (TSE:KML) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:SOHU) had a decrease of 14.89% in short interest. SOHU’s SI was 1.46M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.89% from 1.72 million shares previously. With 411,500 avg volume, 4 days are for SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s short sellers to cover SOHU’s short positions. The SI to SOHU.COM Limited – American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.87%. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 488,450 shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has declined 53.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHU News: 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Sohu; 16/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC – ALSO ON APRIL 11, 2018, CO MADE AN INITIAL DRAWDOWN OF RMB400 MLN (OR ABOUT US$63.58 MLN) UNDER CMB LOAN; 25/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC- QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOHU.COM INC. $ 2.39; 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com 1Q Loss $92.8M; 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com Sees 2Q Rev $485M-$510M; 02/04/2018 – SOHU.COM TO CALL SPECIAL HOLDERS’ MTG TO APPROVE LIQUIDATION; 02/04/2018 SOHU.COM – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DISSOLUTION OF CO AND ADOPTED PLAN OF COMPLETE LIQUIDATION AND DISSOLUTION OF CO; 29/05/2018 – Sohu.com Stockholders Approved a Proposal for the Dissolution of Sohu Delaware; 29/05/2018 – Sohu.com Announces Stockholder Approval of Proposed Reorganization; 16/05/2018 – SOHU.COM CHAIRMAN ISSUES LETTER TO HOLDERS ON SPECIAL MEETING

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers , mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $431.51 million. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties.

