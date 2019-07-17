Analysts See $0.13 EPS for JMP Group (JMP); Shorts at Prologis (PLD) Raised By 5.73%

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) had an increase of 5.73% in short interest. PLD’s SI was 6.10M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.73% from 5.77M shares previously. With 2.77M avg volume, 2 days are for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s short sellers to cover PLD’s short positions. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 3.16M shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion

Analysts expect JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to report $0.13 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 18.75% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. JMP’s profit would be $2.74 million giving it 7.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, JMP Group LLC’s analysts see 62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.835. About 27,296 shares traded. JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) has declined 22.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JMP News: 19/04/2018 – JMP Group Declares Second Quarter 2018 Monthly Distributions; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ JMP Group LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JMP); 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BNP PARIBAS TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT TO BE BORROWED UNDER FACILITY BY $40 MLN TO $240 MLN; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Rev $27.2M; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 26/03/2018 Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – FACILITY WAS ESTABLISHED TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS, INCLUDING CERTAIN DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $51.38 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 30.24 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Prologis, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.08% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Guardian Life Insur Of America, New York-based fund reported 1,817 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.62% or 183,855 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 2.68M shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has 180,690 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Natixis accumulated 301,284 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Invesco Ltd holds 0.27% or 10.93 million shares in its portfolio. 21,861 were reported by Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh. Schroder Inv Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Swedbank holds 2.25 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Payden & Rygel owns 210,200 shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc has 4,087 shares. Bokf Na reported 71,410 shares. M&T Bank Corp holds 66,053 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

