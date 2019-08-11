Analysts See $-0.13 EPS for HyreCar Inc. (HYRE); Lincluden Management LTD Has Upped By $888,810 Its Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS) Position

Analysts expect HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.79 EPS change or 85.87% from last quarter’s $-0.92 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, HyreCar Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 172,156 shares traded. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has declined 3.92% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500.

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 16,770 shares as Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 1.35 million shares with $71.96M value, up from 1.33 million last quarter. Bank Nova Scotia Halifax now has $62.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 554,610 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE FOR FAMILY ILLNESS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “These Top Stocks May Be in Trouble Next Year – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scotiabank Signs Definitive Agreement to Reduce Its Investment in Thailand – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Revealed: These 3 Dividend Kings Haven’t Missed a Payout in 100 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Is This Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Terrific Bank Stocks to Buy and Forget About for 20 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) stake by 576,615 shares to 1.63 million valued at $33.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Tower Corp stake by 4,290 shares and now owns 13,915 shares. Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was reduced too.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.12 million. The Company’s marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. It currently has negative earnings.