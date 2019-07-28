Analysts See $-0.13 EPS for Horizon Global (HZN); Ascendia Brands (ASB) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Ascendia Brands Inc (ASB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 99 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 92 sold and reduced stakes in Ascendia Brands Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 118.71 million shares, down from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ascendia Brands Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 72 Increased: 67 New Position: 32.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, makes, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. The company has market cap of $132.63 million. It operates through three divisions: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, towbars, security, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Associated Banc holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp for 2.92 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc owns 5.34 million shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.99% invested in the company for 688,240 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust Co. has invested 0.92% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 537,508 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. The Company’s Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services.