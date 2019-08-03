Analysts See $-0.13 EPS for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB); Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 116.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $1.61 EPS previously, Hibbett Sports, Inc.’s analysts see -108.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 488,783 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q EPS $1.12; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – ON MARCH 22, EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Hibbett Sports; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS INTEREST RATE AT 1 MONTH LIBOR PLUS 2.0%. – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – HIBBETT REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EPS; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – APPROXIMATELY 30 TO 35 NEW STORE OPENINGS WITH APPROXIMATELY 55 TO 60 STORE CLOSURES IN 2019; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports E-commerce Sales Represented 7.6% of Total Sales for the Fourth Qtr; 09/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 13 Days

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Imperial Bank (TSE:CM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Canadian Imperial Bank had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. National Bank Canada maintained the shares of CM in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Scotia Capital maintained Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. See Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $124 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $120 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $123 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $128 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $126 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 442,523 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has 32,059 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 20 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 49,179 shares. 843,544 are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp. Spark Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 133,583 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 155,491 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 12,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 248,611 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hibbett Sports had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HIBB in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HIBB vs. TSCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $309.50 million. The Company’s stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. The firm also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM), The Stock That Dropped 10% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Shopify raises revenue forecast on higher e-commerce demand – Reuters” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Steve Eisman Is Shorting These 3 Canadian Banks – GuruFocus.com” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “S&P/TSX Composite Index: Market Falls As Strong CIBC Earnings Fails To Inspire – Midas Letter” with publication date: February 22, 2018.