Analysts See $-0.13 EPS for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB); 6 Analysts Are Bullish Accenture plc (ACN) Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.84% below currents $195.73 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $194 target in Friday, March 29 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18600 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. See Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 116.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $1.61 EPS previously, Hibbett Sports, Inc.’s analysts see -108.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 1.27 million shares traded or 49.56% up from the average. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Hibbett Sports May Face Pressure, Industry Sales Fall; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 Comparable Store Sales in the Range of -1.0% to 2.0%; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports E-commerce Sales Represented 7.6% of Total Sales for the Fourth Qtr; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – SEES SHARE BUYBACK OF APPROXIMATELY $40.0 MLN TO $50.0 MLN IN 2019; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SEES FY EPS $1.65 TO $1.95, EST. $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.3% of Hibbett Sports; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q EPS $1.12; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Comparable Store Sales Increased 1.6% in 4Q; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q FY19 Profit Rises 2.9%; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports 4Q EPS 51c

Among 4 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hibbett Sports has $29 highest and $16 lowest target. $23’s average target is 42.33% above currents $16.16 stock price. Hibbett Sports had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the shares of HIBB in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 22. The stock of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $288.94 million. The Company’s stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. It has a 8.67 P/E ratio. The firm also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations.

The stock increased 0.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $195.73. About 1.02M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

