Analysts See $-0.13 EPS for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH); Ellington Management Group Lowered By $353,800 Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $1.13 EPS change or 89.68% from last quarter's $-1.26 EPS. After having $-1.68 EPS previously, GW Pharmaceuticals plc's analysts see -92.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.23% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.31. About 351,343 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 47.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 2,900 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 3,200 shares with $392,000 value, down from 6,100 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $183.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Company owns 397,116 shares. Markston Intl Limited Liability Company holds 105,537 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 6.52 million shares. Weiss Multi holds 142,901 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gradient Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,163 shares in its portfolio. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv accumulated 2,133 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt has 13,047 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc invested in 1.66% or 135,395 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Montecito State Bank & Tru invested in 13,888 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 726,066 shares. Monarch Cap Management holds 0.57% or 12,737 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 91,387 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt stated it has 173,780 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) stake by 410,000 shares to 780,000 valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Shake Shack Inc stake by 56,800 shares and now owns 105,600 shares. Verso Corp was raised too.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.