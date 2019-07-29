Analysts See $-0.13 EPS for Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN); Ensemble Capital Management Has Lowered Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position

Analysts expect Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Genesis Healthcare, Inc.’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 6,989 shares traded. Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) has declined 20.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GEN News: 22/03/2018 – Genesis Rehab Services Achieves “World Class” Net Promoter Score; 14/03/2018 – GENESIS LAND DEVELOPMENT CORP GDC.TO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $65.6 MLN VS $28.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Genesis Rehab Services Achieves “World Class” Net Promoter Score; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 25/05/2018 – Genesis Capital CEO: Blockchain to Become Critical Competition Chip for Nations; 28/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Month of Sundays at Genesis Community Garden Bronx; 14/03/2018 – GENESIS REPORTS STRONG 2017 RESULTS; 06/03/2018 Genesis HealthCare Closes on Previously Announced Financing Commitments; 18/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions; 29/05/2018 – SEGA Genesis Classics Launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC with 90’s Nostalgia Music Video from Eclectic Method

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 8.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 420,093 shares with $42.20 million value, down from 460,453 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $16.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 167,303 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston

Genesis HealthCare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $192.64 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

More notable recent Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Three Genesis HealthCare Centers Earn 2019 Silver National Quality Awards – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Genesis Healthcare’s (NYSE:GEN) Painful 55% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This is the No. 1 thing Snapchat has to overcome – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Ferrari N V stake by 20,735 shares to 429,410 valued at $57.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 29,960 shares and now owns 412,053 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Gradifi and the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority Team Up to Offer Student Loan Refinancing Options – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $208.68M for 20.35 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Wells Fargo.