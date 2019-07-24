Analysts See $-0.13 EPS for Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK); Meritor (MTOR) SI Decreased By 5.08%

Analysts expect Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 61.76% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Flotek Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -35.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 267,302 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has declined 2.84% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 25/04/2018 – Flotek Introduces New Product Line; 23/04/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q REV. $59M TO $62M; 23/04/2018 – RT @SEEKINGALPHA_FS: Flotek -25% after warning of negative Q1 EBITDA, disappointing revenue; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Expects to Report Negative EBITDA for the 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Provides First Quarter And Operational Update And Reporting Schedule; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK 1Q REV. $60.5M; PRELIM. $59M-$62M; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK: MARIETTA TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: Board to Be 6 Directors After Departures; 21/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-BOARD DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO SIX FOLLOWING CARLA S. HARDY JOHN S. REILAND DEPARTURES; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) had a decrease of 5.08% in short interest. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 0.33% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the gas and oil industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $168.37 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in gas and oil well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $961,839 activity. 101,250 shares were bought by Nierenberg David, worth $316,229.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $188,284 activity. $42,000 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was bought by Boehm Rodger L. Bialy Paul sold $24,028 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on Friday, February 1. 10,000 shares were sold by Plomin Joseph A., worth $206,256 on Wednesday, February 6.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. It operates through two divisions, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. It has a 8.43 P/E ratio. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications.