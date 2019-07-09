Analysts See $0.13 EPS for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA); CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS (CNCE)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. AQUA’s profit would be $14.85 million giving it 26.77 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s analysts see 30.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 420,984 shares traded. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has declined 37.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AQUA News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 22/05/2018 – EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EVOQUA WATER 2Q REV. $333.7M, EST. $321.3M; 08/05/2018 – Evoqua Water Technologies 2Q Industrial Segment Revenue $181.3 Million; 08/05/2018 – Evoqua Water Technologies 2Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – EVOQUA BUYS PACIFIC OZONE TECH TO EXPAND INDUSTRIAL; 28/05/2018 – Evoqua Water Tour Scheduled By Stuart Frankel & Co. for Jun. 4; 21/03/2018 – Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/03/2018 – Evoqua Announces Finalists For Inaugural Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 08/05/2018 – Evoqua Water Technologies 2Q Rev $333.7M

CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS (CNCE) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 45 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 36 trimmed and sold stock positions in CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS. The investment managers in our database now own: 17.33 million shares, down from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 25 Increased: 32 New Position: 13.

More notable recent Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Know This Before Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are These Utility Stocks Too Expensive Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America: This Dividend Aristocrat Is A Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 315,252 shares traded or 33.02% up from the average. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) has declined 48.93% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata

Analysts await Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.94 EPS, down 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.93 actual EPS reported by Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.08% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc Il holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 1.39 million shares. Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 2.20 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Llc has 0.68% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.4% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 74,820 shares.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $284.84 million. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis.