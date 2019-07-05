Analysts See $0.13 EPS for Costamare Inc. (CMRE); EPIC CORPORATION (EPOR) Shorts Decreased By 50%

EPIC CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EPOR) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. EPOR’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 600 shares previously. The stock increased 50.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.12. About 3,850 shares traded. Epic Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPOR) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to report $0.13 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. CMRE’s profit would be $14.68 million giving it 10.31 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Costamare Inc.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 223,280 shares traded. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 26.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $605.36 million. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit , including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. It has a 39.41 P/E ratio.

More recent Epic Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPOR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ronald S. Tucker, CEO of EPIC Corp., Discusses Recent EPOR News and Outlook in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2017. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “EPIC Declares Dividend, an Exchange Offer, Announces Filing to Reinstate Its Listing, and Other Matters – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPIC Extends Exchange Offer, to Sell EPIC Silver Coin, Files for Brokerage License, and Seeks OTCIQ â€œCurrent Informationâ€ – Business Wire” with publication date: January 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.