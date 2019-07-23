Analysts See $0.13 EPS for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM); Nanometrics (NANO) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) to report $0.13 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 550.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_AEM’s profit would be $30.52M giving it 135.33 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s analysts see -27.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 856,891 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. DA Davidson upgraded Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) on Wednesday, May 1 to “Buy” rating. See Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $41.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Nanometrics Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: MEET,AAPL,RTEC,NANO,PCMI,NSIT,WAB – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nano Dimension Sells DragonFly Additive Manufacturing System to Istituto Italiano di Technologia – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Therapeutic Solutions International adds Nano Cannabidiol to NanoMyros for Inhibition of Microvesicle and Exosome Release in Prostate Cancer – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $844.82 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton reported 17,000 shares. 101,567 were accumulated by Federated Incorporated Pa. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 12,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Tanaka has invested 2.61% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 18,620 shares. 13,553 were reported by Menta Capital Limited Liability. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Barclays Pcl owns 71,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 107,679 shares or 1.29% of the stock. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3,703 shares. American Int Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 2,600 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd accumulated 4,440 shares.

The stock increased 1.75% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 138,909 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 12.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Agnico Eagle Reiterates Offer to Acquire Alexandria Minerals Corporation at Substantial Premium to Offer by Chantrell – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Gold Corp. Identifies New District Scale High Grade Gold Trends on and Contiguous to Vertigo Discovery, JP Ross Property – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $16.52 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.