Analysts See $0.12 EPS for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET); Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Sentiment Is 1.17

Analysts expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 67.57% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. VET’s profit would be $18.56 million giving it 36.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s analysts see 1,100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 932,879 shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE

Streamline Health Solutions Inc (STRM) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 7 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 6 cut down and sold stock positions in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 6.46 million shares, down from 6.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Streamline Health Solutions Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $25.71 million. It offers computer software solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement solutions, which include Web software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. for 1.84 million shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 557,537 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nantahala Capital Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 1.76 million shares. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Financial Group Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 575,854 shares.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

