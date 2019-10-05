Analysts See $0.12 EPS for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET); Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Raised By $582,036 Its American Express Co (AXP) Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 189.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 4,732 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 7,232 shares with $893,000 value, up from 2,500 last quarter. American Express Co now has $95.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers

Analysts expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 67.57% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. VET’s profit would be $18.32M giving it 31.85 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s analysts see 1,100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 604,415 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY - INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 17/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

