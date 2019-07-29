Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for SunOpta Inc. (SOY); 15 Bullish Analysts Covering Microsoft (MSFT)

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $153.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $147.0000 New Target: $152.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $163.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, SunOpta Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 10,925 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Suncor Energy Inc.’s (TSE:SU)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Extendicare Inc.’s (TSE:EXE) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified and organic ingredients; and makes and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. The company has market cap of $314.43 million. The Company’s Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain animal feed, and pet food products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial services and products for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses ; Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. It has a 27.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 6.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold Microsoft Corporation shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 21.58M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd owns 13.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 305,309 shares. Hs Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 737,526 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital L P owns 272,900 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.14 million shares. British Columbia Inv has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Navellier And has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanson Doremus Mgmt holds 53,960 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Sound Shore Mngmt Incorporated Ct invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Capital Management owns 11,530 shares. Credit Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coldstream Management holds 8.29% or 803,898 shares. Fayez Sarofim & invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.