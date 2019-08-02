Analysts See $0.12 EPS for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH); Hanseatic Management Services Boosted Servicenow (NOW) Holding

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased Servicenow Inc. (NOW) stake by 49.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc acquired 2,504 shares as Servicenow Inc. (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 7,593 shares with $1.87 million value, up from 5,089 last quarter. Servicenow Inc. now has $49.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $267.91. About 986,109 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts

Analysts expect Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. SPWH’s profit would be $5.17M giving it 8.48 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 84,305 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 64c; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O – FOR FY18, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE $0.52 TO $0.64; 05/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC – USED PROCEEDS TO REPAY ITS PRIOR TERM LOAN IN FULL THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE ON DECEMBER 3, 2020; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $837 MLN TO $860 MLN; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES DECREASED BY 4.5%, OR 5.2% EXCLUDING E-COMMERCE, OVER SAME PERIOD; 16/04/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Walla Walla, Washington; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SAYS CEO JOHN SCHAEFER TO RETIRE; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO John Schaefer to Retire; 16/04/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE TO HOLD GRAND OPENING IN WALLA WALLA, WAS

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $175.41 million. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. It has a 7.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders.

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $270 target in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. UBS maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $271 target.

