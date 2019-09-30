Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL); Srb Lifted Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Stake By $883,500

Analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report $-0.12 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $3.48 EPS change or 96.67% from last quarter’s $-3.6 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.0138 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9361. About 130,778 shares traded. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has declined 84.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.18% the S&P500.

Srb Corp increased Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) stake by 0.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Srb Corp acquired 9,300 shares as Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT)’s stock rose 5.24%. The Srb Corp holds 1.55 million shares with $147.12M value, up from 1.54 million last quarter. Safety Insurance Group Inc now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $101.71. About 37,148 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company has market cap of $25.23 million. The firm is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

Srb Corp decreased Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 38,200 shares to 1.84 million valued at $154.62 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stake by 2,571 shares and now owns 3,940 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

