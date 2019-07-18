Analysts See $0.12 EPS for RadNet, Inc. (RDNT); Hanseatic Management Services Has Increased By $338,528 Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 215.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hanseatic Management Services Inc acquired 2,384 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 15.89%. The Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 3,488 shares with $497,000 value, up from 1,104 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $165.26. About 155,752 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter's $0.13 EPS. RDNT's profit would be $6.01 million giving it 30.35 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, RadNet, Inc.'s analysts see -250.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 75,723 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company has market cap of $729.67 million. The Company’s services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology , fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. It has a 20.24 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers.

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On RadNet Inc. (RDNT) – Yahoo Finance" on June 25, 2019