Analysts See $0.12 EPS for ProAssurance (PRA); Q B E INSURANCE GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARE (QBEIF) Sellers Decreased By 22.22% Their Shorts

Q B E INSURANCE GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:QBEIF) had a decrease of 22.22% in short interest. QBEIF’s SI was 345,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 22.22% from 443,800 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 288 days are for Q B E INSURANCE GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:QBEIF)’s short sellers to cover QBEIF’s short positions. It closed at $8.21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. PRA’s profit would be $6.45M giving it 77.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, ProAssurance Corporation’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 35,225 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 4.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. The firm operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate divisions. It has a 29.84 P/E ratio. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ProAssurance Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 43.48 million shares or 3.08% less from 44.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Company owns 34,717 shares. 1,531 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability. Asset Mngmt stated it has 244,377 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dean Mgmt has 31,170 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Prudential Inc holds 0.01% or 87,240 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 40,971 shares. Amer Group invested in 0.01% or 40,183 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 22,193 shares. Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc holds 2,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 577,794 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 82,741 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pro-Assurance Corp (NYSE:PRA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pro-Assurance Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. Wood downgraded the shares of PRA in report on Monday, May 20 to “Underperform” rating.

More notable recent ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To ProAssurance Corporation’s (NYSE:PRA) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ProAssurance Named a Ward’s 50 Company for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why ProAssurance Corporation’s (NYSE:PRA) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Global Net Lease, Inc. Announces Common Stock Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.