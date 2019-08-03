Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT); 6 Bullish Analysts Covering Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 1.30 million shares traded or 31.11% up from the average. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has declined 12.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NAT News: 27/04/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS TO PAY 1C DIVIDEND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 12; 27/04/2018 NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS SAYS DIV TO REMAIN PRIORITY; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER – CONFIRM SALE OF TWO VESSELS, ADJUSTING FLEET FROM 33 TO 31 SUEZMAXES IN SHORT TERM; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on dividend; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on d; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS CONFIRMS SALE OF 2 VESSELS; 16/05/2018 – Nordic Amer Tankers Declares Dividend of 1c; 16/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) – The 1st Quarter 2018 report – Dividend is a priority – Solid prospects

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Longbow maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Friday, July 26. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $15300 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Vulcan Materials Company shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,973 shares. Caledonia (Private) Invs Pty Limited reported 2.09M shares or 5.23% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 182,144 shares. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has 0.04% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 550 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd reported 8,995 shares. 779 were reported by Carroll Associate. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 2,522 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 491,654 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 257,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). First Manhattan owns 16,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 10,384 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marsico Limited Liability invested in 45,671 shares.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 573,392 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.22 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 32.49 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

