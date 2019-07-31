Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT); 1 Analysts Bullish Prudential plc (LON:PRU)

Among 2 analysts covering Prudential PLC (LON:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Prudential PLC had 29 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, April 29. Shore Capital reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. HSBC maintained the shares of PRU in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 6 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 2000 target in Friday, February 1 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Prudential plc (LON:PRU) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. See Prudential plc (LON:PRU) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1950.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1845.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2088.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.065. About 281,414 shares traded. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has risen 18.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NAT News: 27/04/2018 NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS SAYS DIV TO REMAIN PRIORITY; 27/04/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS TO PAY 1C DIVIDEND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 12; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS CONFIRMS SALE OF 2 VESSELS; 16/05/2018 – Nordic Amer Tankers Declares Dividend of 1c; 16/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) – The 1st Quarter 2018 report – Dividend is a priority – Solid prospects; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on d; 30/05/2018 – NORDIC AMERICAN TANKER – CONFIRM SALE OF TWO VESSELS, ADJUSTING FLEET FROM 33 TO 31 SUEZMAXES IN SHORT TERM; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 30/05/2018 – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Adjustment of the fleet – Sale of two vessels- prospects are positive – focus on dividend

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. The company has market cap of $293.17 million. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Prudential plc shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested 0.08% in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). Motco reported 0.3% stake. 12,315 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Lc. Jnba Fin Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 178,006 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Opus Investment Mngmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Prudential plc (LON:PRU) for 44,300 shares. Hall Kathryn A owns 17,525 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of The West accumulated 72,632 shares. 27,860 were accumulated by Oakbrook Lc. The California-based Cetera Advisor Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). 17 were accumulated by Rech And Mngmt. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 248,504 shares. Orca Ltd Liability Com owns 27,432 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Prudential plc (LON:PRU) for 52,855 shares.

