Analysts See $0.12 EPS for Livent (LTHM); Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Holding By $61.11 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 64.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 2.26 million shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 1.27M shares with $35.07M value, down from 3.53M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $277.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 30.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B

Analysts expect Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 6.LTHM’s profit would be $17.51 million giving it 14.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Livent Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 1.28 million shares traded. Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. It has a 9.12 P/E ratio. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

More notable recent Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: LTHM Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Livent Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Livent Corporation – LTHM – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Class Action – FND, RICK & LTHM – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Livent Corporation (LTHM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quaker Capital Invs Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lockheed Martin Inv holds 0.48% or 381,300 shares in its portfolio. North Amer Management stated it has 13,099 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Country Trust Commercial Bank reported 328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,513 are held by Sfmg Limited Liability Company. Kentucky Retirement owns 1.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 392,726 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Co has 36,000 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 26,848 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 14,078 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 13,538 shares. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset has 1.81% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca has invested 1.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 380,739 shares.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 40 shares to 266 valued at $80.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 49,783 shares and now owns 214,036 shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was raised too.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.28 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.