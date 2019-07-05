Analysts See $0.12 EPS for Landec (LNDC); Fort LP Has Lowered Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Stake By $1.42 Million

Fort Lp decreased Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) stake by 58.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp sold 49,011 shares as Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH)’s stock rose 6.13%. The Fort Lp holds 34,110 shares with $1.02 million value, down from 83,121 last quarter. Prestige Consmr Healthcare I now has $1.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 58,059 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019

Analysts expect Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report $0.12 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. LNDC’s profit would be $3.50 million giving it 20.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Landec Corporation’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 18,451 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 43% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ferro Corporation (FOE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 176,900 were reported by Bridgeway Capital. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 404 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 131,770 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 88,383 shares in its portfolio. 1.75 million were reported by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.01% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 850,212 shares. California-based Whittier Commerce has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 311 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 23,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Deutsche Bancshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 30,234 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston has 0.96% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Kennedy Management invested 0.13% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Analysts await Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. PBH’s profit will be $32.25M for 12.43 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Fort Lp increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,152 shares to 20,863 valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 1,616 shares and now owns 6,413 shares. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was raised too.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec CEO Establishes Priorities for Increasing Profits – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Landec Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LNDC) 3.8% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landec Brings on New Senior Vice President of Operations Hire to Further Propel Curation Foods Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Landec Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNDC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The company has market cap of $292.85 million. It operates through three divisions: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. It has a 42.52 P/E ratio. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.51 million activity. $6,101 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) was bought by Powell Andrew Kenneth William on Friday, January 11. SKINNER GREGORY S also bought $281,250 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) shares. The insider Sohn Catherine A. bought 1,000 shares worth $11,230. 12,900 shares were bought by OBUS NELSON, worth $156,340 on Thursday, February 7. 4,500 shares were bought by Carosella Deborah D, worth $51,030 on Tuesday, January 8. Shares for $224,800 were bought by GOLDBY STEVEN D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Landec Corporation shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 13,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penn Mgmt holds 271,531 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 2,282 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 17,642 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark owns 6 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 56,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern holds 0% or 329,345 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 291 shares. Perritt Mgmt invested in 186,630 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 0.02% or 33,066 shares. Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.02% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). 19,500 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. The New York-based J Goldman Co Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).