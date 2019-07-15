Analysts See $0.12 EPS for Landec (LNDC); Cs Mckee LP Has Upped Walt Disney (DIS) Position

Cs Mckee Lp increased Walt Disney (DIS) stake by 2.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cs Mckee Lp acquired 3,700 shares as Walt Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Cs Mckee Lp holds 179,400 shares with $19.92M value, up from 175,700 last quarter. Walt Disney now has $259.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $144.4. About 2.98 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney

Analysts expect Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report $0.12 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter's $0.24 EPS. LNDC's profit would be $3.50 million giving it 21.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Landec Corporation's analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 47,697 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec CEO Establishes Priorities for Increasing Profits – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Landec Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNDC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Landec Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LNDC) 3.8% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Landec (LNDC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The company has market cap of $307.88 million. It operates through three divisions: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. It has a 44.7 P/E ratio. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $713,840 activity. $309,900 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) was bought by OBUS NELSON.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eyes on Disney-Charter carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.