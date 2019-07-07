Analysts See $0.12 EPS for General Electric Company (GE); James River Group Has 1.51 Sentiment

James River Group Inc (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 80 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 53 sold and reduced their stock positions in James River Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 28.62 million shares, down from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding James River Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 46 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

Analysts expect General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report $0.12 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 36.84% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. GE’s profit would be $1.05B giving it 21.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, General Electric Company’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 26.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 14c

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AIG Stock Up 36% So Far This Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Second-Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Atmos Energy, James River Group, AZZ, WellCare Health Plans and Oasis Midstream – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “James River (NASDAQ: â€œJRVRâ€) Announces Dates for Its 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 52,402 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 1.03 million shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 518,383 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortina Asset Management Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 359,779 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.46 million shares.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.49 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $19.61M for 18.45 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold General Electric Company shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 146,700 shares. Middleton & Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,847 shares. Hollencrest Management holds 0.11% or 86,249 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 30,263 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc has 103,887 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 37,146 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pension reported 8.49 million shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Renaissance Inv Lc holds 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 32,366 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 477,039 shares. Loeb Corp invested in 850 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc reported 12.33M shares. Chilton Mngmt Llc stated it has 21,079 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Mgmt owns 261,030 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $91.57 billion. The Company’s Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why General Electric Stock Jumped 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE Aviation Keeps Confounding the Bears – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Electric Company (GE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.