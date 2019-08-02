Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS); Iconiq Capital Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position By $15.89 Million

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, GDS Holdings Limited’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 202,161 shares traded. GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has risen 18.50% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GDS News: 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 08/03/2018 lnterjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 13/03/2018 – GDS Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – RUSAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON GDS DELISTING FROM EURONEXT PARIS; 10/05/2018 – GDS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 18/04/2018 – GDS BUYS THIRD DATA CENTER IN GUANGZHOU; 18/04/2018 – GDS Acquires Third Data Center In Guangzhou; 13/03/2018 – GDS Holdings 4Q Rev $77.7M; 18/04/2018 – GDS Holdings Sees Acquisition Closing in Next Couple of Months; 15/05/2018 – MOORE BOOSTED BAC, BABA, AMZN, V, GDS IN 1Q: 13F

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. The firm provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data centers service clients that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 36.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.