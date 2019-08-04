Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT); Capitala Finance (CPTA) Has 1.78 Sentiment

Analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Galectin Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 411,693 shares traded or 21.82% up from the average. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) has declined 25.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GALT News: 02/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 05/03/2018 Galectin Therapeutics Announces Record Date and Annual Stockholders Meeting Date for 2018; 12/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics 2017 Loss/Shr 49c; 04/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at The International Liver Congress 2018; 11/05/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics 1Q Loss $4.3M; 16/04/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Late-Breaker Presentation at The International Liver Congress Reinforces and Extends the Positive Effects of GR-MD-02 in Patients With NASH Cirrhosis; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC – TARGET POPULATION OF PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL WILL BE PATIENTS WITH NASH CIRRHOSIS WITHOUT ESOPHAGEAL VARICES; 14/05/2018 – GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS – FDA HAS NOT GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR PATIENTS WITH NASH CIRRHOSIS; 14/05/2018 – Galectin Therapeutics Proceeds to Phase 3 Development of GR-MD-02 for NASH Cirrhosis Following FDA Meeting

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 16 funds started new or increased positions, while 9 decreased and sold their stock positions in Capitala Finance Corp. The funds in our database now own: 2.23 million shares, down from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Capitala Finance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 8.

Among 2 analysts covering Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galectin Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital initiated the shares of GALT in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company has market cap of $188.14 million. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor , a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $20.45 million activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $2,365 was bought by FREEMAN KEVIN D. ELDRED KARY had bought 3,033 shares worth $12,981 on Friday, May 31. 20,700 Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) shares with value of $99,851 were bought by Uihlein Richard E. 667 shares valued at $3,214 were bought by LEWIS JOEL on Friday, April 5. The insider OMENN GILBERT S bought 18,578 shares worth $79,514. The insider CALLICUTT JACK W bought $10,075.

More notable recent Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Galectin Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GALT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Galectin sets lower price in rights offering – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Galectin Therapeutics Reports Alternate Price of Common Stock in Rights Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Announces Record Date, Subscription Pricing, and Expiration Date for Rights Offering and Effectiveness of its Registration Statement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 31.05% more from 4.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital accumulated 0% or 279,748 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). 171,543 are owned by Laurion Cap Management L P. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 22,029 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Com owns 14,808 shares. State Street owns 98,403 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 188,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). D E Shaw & Communications reported 0% stake. Pnc Services Gru Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 60,754 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT).

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $153.87 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

Analysts await Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CPTA’s profit will be $4.02 million for 9.56 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Capitala Finance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 87,305 shares traded. Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $23,622 activity.

More notable recent Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Capitala Finance (CPTA) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capitala Group Announces Portfolio Exits Nasdaq:CPTA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Gains 2.6% on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.