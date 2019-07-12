Analysts See $0.12 EPS for Falcon Minerals (FLMN); PVH Has 1.2 Sentiment

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 5.FLMN’s profit would be $10.30M giving it 16.54 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Falcon Minerals Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 238,095 shares traded. Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has declined 15.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500.

PVH Corp (PVH) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 201 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 167 reduced and sold their holdings in PVH Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 69.26 million shares, down from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PVH Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 6 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 121 Increased: 142 New Position: 59.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $681.72 million.

More notable recent Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With Falcon Minerals Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FLMN) Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Falcon Minerals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Falcon Minerals Appoints Bryan C. Gunderson as Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Falcon Minerals had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 29.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $137.51M for 11.67 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$95.26, Is PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PVH Corp (PVH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PVH Corp. – An Oversold Company For A Value Investor – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Former Victoria’s Secret CMO Jann Parish Joins Green Growth Brands – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 5.67% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. for 197,668 shares. Dorsal Capital Management Llc owns 650,000 shares or 5.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has 4.06% invested in the company for 9,200 shares. The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 2.4% in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 202,607 shares.