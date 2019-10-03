Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG); Shorts at LEONS FURNITURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (LEFUF) Lowered By 0.58%

Analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) to report $-0.12 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 783,368 shares traded. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 75.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.64% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 06/03/2018 EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2 TO $28; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q REV. $230.2M, EST. $221.2M; 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 16, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $230.2M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 32C; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas Reaffirms Prior 2018 Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Extraction Oil 21.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

LEONS FURNITURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) had a decrease of 0.58% in short interest. LEFUF’s SI was 17,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.58% from 17,100 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 17 days are for LEONS FURNITURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)’s short sellers to cover LEFUF’s short positions. It closed at $11.98 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Leon's Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Leon’s Is Making Canadians (And Investors Like Me) Very Comfortable – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2017.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, and The Brick Outlet banners. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $380.11 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 5.85 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.