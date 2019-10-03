Analysts See $0.12 EPS for Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX); Mdu Resources Group (holding CO (MDU) SI Increased By 12.38%

Analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) to report $0.12 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. EEX’s profit would be $8.38M giving it 19.83 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Emerald Expositions Events, Inc.’s analysts see -61.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 40,350 shares traded. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has declined 44.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EEX News: 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – Emerald Expositions Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q Net $38.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Emerald Expositions Events Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEX); 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 08/03/2018 – Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Emerald Expositions; 07/03/2018 – Emerald Expositions Events Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Emerald Expo Events 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 06/04/2018 – EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS INC SAYS BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTORS FROM TWO TO THREE

Mdu Resources Group Inc (holding CO (NYSE:MDU) had an increase of 12.38% in short interest. MDU’s SI was 2.91 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.38% from 2.59 million shares previously. With 1.19M avg volume, 2 days are for Mdu Resources Group Inc (holding CO (NYSE:MDU)’s short sellers to cover MDU’s short positions. The SI to Mdu Resources Group Inc (holding CO’s float is 1.56%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 706,395 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business trade shows in the United States. The company has market cap of $664.67 million. The firm operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.47 billion. The firm operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services divisions. It has a 18.72 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $63,000 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $63,000 were bought by SPARBY DAVID M on Friday, May 17.