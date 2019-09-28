Analysts See $0.12 EPS for Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA); Shorts at ZICIX CORPORATION (ZICX) Raised By 9.09%

Analysts expect Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. DGICA’s profit would be $3.33 million giving it 30.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Donegal Group Inc.’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 11,777 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB)

ZICIX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ZICX) had an increase of 9.09% in short interest. ZICX’s SI was 1,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.09% from 1,100 shares previously. The stock increased 19.00% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0119. About 5,145 shares traded. Zicix Corporation (OTCMKTS:ZICX) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $401.58 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 29.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Donegal Group Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.70 million shares or 103.10% more from 8.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,423 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 2,637 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4,243 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) for 68,669 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Ameritas Partners invested in 0% or 916 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Logan Inc invested in 0.2% or 223,703 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). 125,066 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp. 5,400 are owned by Strs Ohio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) for 12,375 shares.

More notable recent Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Webcast – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:DGICA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Donegal Group (DGICA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $42,270 activity. On Monday, June 3 the insider HESS JACK LEE bought $14,430.