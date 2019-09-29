Analysts See $0.12 EPS for Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA); Madison Investment Holdings Has Increased Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position By $393,856

Analysts expect Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. DGICA’s profit would be $3.33M giving it 30.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Donegal Group Inc.’s analysts see -7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 11,777 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – QUOTATION RESUMED:(DGICA) News and Resumption Times; 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Earned $181.8 Million; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q-End Book Value $15.08 Per Share

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) stake by 1.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 2,896 shares as Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 219,189 shares with $29.84M value, up from 216,293 last quarter. Varian Medical Systems Inc now has $10.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 556,111 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 50,981 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ghp Inv invested in 0.27% or 16,385 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 8,044 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 50,458 shares. Ashfield Ltd holds 0.11% or 7,784 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Company holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential has 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 4,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. 78,914 were reported by Ancora Limited Liability Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Private Comm Na invested 0.06% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Gam Holding Ag holds 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 5,563 shares.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Varian and Oncora Partner to Accelerate Precision Medicine in Radiation Oncology – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian teams up with Oncora Medical in radiation oncology software – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 398,118 shares to 8,459 valued at $400,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emer (EEMV) stake by 16,695 shares and now owns 267,312 shares. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversif was reduced too.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $401.58 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 29.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Donegal Group Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.70 million shares or 103.10% more from 8.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 18,700 shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp accumulated 0% or 6,566 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 26,051 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Com holds 0% or 10,854 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 849 shares. Stifel reported 10,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 12,954 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon stated it has 74,712 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 4,350 shares. Kennedy Management Inc invested in 0.32% or 882,166 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 22,800 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Jpmorgan Chase has 2,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Martingale Asset L P invested 0.01% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA).

More notable recent Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:DGICA – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Donegal Group (DGICA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.